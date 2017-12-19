China firmly believes in path of peaceful development: Senior Chinese official

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

SINGAPORE: China firmly believes it must adhere to a path of peaceful development where different cultures co-exist in today’s world, said Madam Yan Junqi, vice-chairwoman of the Standing Committee of China's National People’s Congress.

Speaking at the S Rajaratnam School of International Studies Distinguished Public Lecture in Singapore on Tuesday (Dec 19), Mdm Yan reiterated this stance in response to a question by an audience member on what she thought was the most serious international misunderstanding about China.

Mdm Yan pointed out that over the course of history, countries have taken different models in their expansion, with some establishing colonial settlements, engaging in war or building alliances to expand their influence.

“China has long been a developing country in the world and in history, we have also been subject to such suffering,” said Mdm Yan, who is also the President of the Chinese Association for International Understanding (CAFIU).

“Therefore, in today’s development, we firmly believe that we must adhere to the path of peaceful development.”

The lecture comes after the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in October, where Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a work report for his five-year term while charting his vision for the next five years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mdm Yan noted that during the closely watched session, it was stressed that China needed to build a shared future and seek common development with other countries, to ensure long-term sustainability.

“It is also an unprecedented action in the history of the world,” said Mdm Yan.

“People in other countries have different opinions and some may even doubt that with China as a country of such a large size, in its process of development, will it encroach on other countries’ interest? Will China look down on other small nations?”

Mdm Yan said this was the reason why such a lecture was organised to foster understanding.

“If we misunderstand one another we may have prejudice against one another and this gives rise to fear. If we have fear towards each another, we cannot cooperate well with each other. Therefore it’s necessary for China to contribute our wisdom,” said Mdm Yan.

“We believe today’s world must be a diverse one. That different cultures and civilisations must co-exist in today’s world. No civilisation or culture should seek to replace or see itself to be superior. That’s the exact message we want to convey to you today.”

“CHINA READY FOR DEEPER RELATIONSHIP WITH SINGAPORE”

In a half-hour speech, Mdm Yan also noted that the 19th party congress has received extensive worldwide attention and is a significant milestone given China’s rapid development.

She said this was because China’s fate and the world’s future are interlinked.

“If China does well, the world will be a better place,” said Mdm Yan.

She also said that China’s achievements from opening up have also included its cooperation with Singapore and the world.

“Singapore and China are very close and we should all the more build mutual trust and cooperation,” said Mdm Yan.

“In the future, China is ready to continue to have a deeper relationship with Singapore to propel the relationship to higher grounds and contribute to greater development for the world and region’s peace.”

“QUITE NATURAL FOR US TO PUT AMERICA FIRST”

Tuesday’s session was attended by about 240 people including diplomats, academics and students and happened just hours after US president Donald Trump announced his new national security strategy.

During a speech delivered in Washington, Mr Trump described Russia and China as “rival powers” and threats to US economic dominance.

Speaking on the topic, CAFIU’s Secretary General Zhu Rui said that given the global challenges, it was “quite natural” for the US to put America first and have its own plans for globalisation.

He also pointed out that competition is necessary as it helps improve the quality of public goods.

“If there’s monopoly, then we can see public goods provided in the market are of low quality,” said Mr Zhu.

“So when I read the report that the United States considers China as strategic rival, I think at least it does not contain completely negative messages.”