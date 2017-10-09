China Railway Tunnel wins S$311m contract to build Prince Edward station

SINGAPORE: The contract to build the new Prince Edward station on Circle Line 6 (CCL6) and its associated tunnels has been awarded to China Railway Tunnel Group for S$310.8 million.

The contract is for the construction of a three-level underground station at Palmer Road and twin-bored tunnels linking Prince Edward and Cantonment stations, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said in a news release on Monday (Oct 9).

Work on the CCL6 contract is expected to begin by the end of this year and be completed by 2025.

An artist’s impression of the concourse of Prince Edward station. (Image: LTA)

China Railway Tunnel Group recently completed an underpass for the Havelock station on the Thomson-East Coast Line, using Singapore’s first rectangular tunnel boring machine. The company is currently constructing an underpass at Stevens station using the same construction method.

The4km-long CCL6will have three stations - Keppel, Cantonment and Prince Edward - and close the loop for the Circle Line by connecting HarbourFront station to Marina Bay station.

When the three new stations are completed around 2025, the Circle Line will have a total of 33 stations, including 12 interchange stations. It will also expand the rail network to areas such as Spottiswoode and the southern edge of the central business district.