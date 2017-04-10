China's HNA offers to buy Singapore's CWT for S$1.4b

HONG KONG: China's HNA Holding Group said it would make an offer to acquire Singapore-listed logistics firm CWT for nearly S$1.4 billion.

The Chinese conglomerate said in a filing to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange late on Sunday (Apr 9) that its subsidiary HNA Belt and Road Investments (Singapore) would offer to purchase 600 million CWT shares at S$2.33 apiece, which values the deal at S$1.399 billion.

HNA, one of China's most acquisitive conglomerates with businesses spanning aviation to financial services, has been snapping up assets overseas.

CWT, incorporated in 1970 as a private arm of port operator PSA, has interests which include logistics services, commodity marketing, financial services and engineering services.

The offer represents a 13.11 per cent premium over CWT's last traded price of S$2.06 on Wednesday. HNA said in the filing that it intended to keep CWT's management team.

It said the acquisition would help it to leverage an established international platform, become a leading logistics player and diversify its property investment portfolio.