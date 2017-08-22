Chinatown merchants go cashless with Alipay platform

SINGAPORE: China's online payment platform Alipay on Tuesday (Aug 22) signed an agreement with local start-up CCPay, to officially offer cashless payment services to retailers in Singapore’s Chinatown area.



The move will in particular help businesses in People’s Park Complex, People’s Park Centre and Chinatown.



CCPay, which started in March this year and is headquartered in Singapore, has about 600 merchants under its belt.



The company plans to grow the number of merchants to 6,000.

Founder and director of CC Financial Services, Jed Huang, said: “For the merchants in the People’s Park Complex, People’s Park Centre and Chinatown, the use of Alipay cashless payment platform will help to revitalise these old shopping centres and at the same time, attract more locals and tourists to shop here.”

The agreement will help Alipay expand its 20,000 touchpoints in Singapore to better serve tourists from China. According to the Singapore Tourism Board, from January to May this year, there were 1.3 million tourists from China visiting Singapore.

Alipay already has touchpoints in other tourist hotspots like Orchard Road and Sentosa, but the company says it wants to branch into other areas like Bugis, Geylang and Jurong.