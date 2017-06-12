Chinese companies welcome to bid on KL-Singapore high-speed rail: Balakrishnan

SINGAPORE: Chinese companies are welcome to bid on the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore high-speed rail project, Singapore’s Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said.

In an interview published on Monday (Jun 12) by China Daily, Dr Balakrishnan – who is in China for an official visit – said Singapore recognises China’s experience and expertise in such projects.

The joint tender for the rail system is expected to open in the fourth quarter of this year, and the tender awarded by end of 2018. Japan and China are among the parties that have shown interest in bidding for the project.

In the interview, Dr Balakrishnan also said Singapore is an “early and strong supporter” of China’s Belt and Road initiative – a multitrillion-dollar plan to link Asia to Europe through a massive infrastructure network.

China and Singapore can work together to add value to the initiative, such as jointly providing training to government officials from the Belt and Road countries, and encouraging think-tanks to conduct research on topics related to the initiative, the report quoted him as saying.

"Singapore will continue to support Chinese companies as more venture abroad," Dr Balakrishnan said.

SOUTH CHINA SEA ISSUE MUST BE RESOLVED BY CLAIMANT STATES

Singapore and China share a “close and longstanding friendship”, and while the two countries have their own national interests, there are no fundamental strategic disagreements, Dr Balakrishnan noted.

"We both need regional peace and stability. We both depend on free and open trade," he told China Daily.

He also said Singapore will continue to advance ASEAN-China relations in the remaining year of its ASEAN-China coordinatorship.

Dr Balakrishnan said that the South China Sea situation has been calm and there have been no major disruptions in the past year. The issue must be resolved by the claimant states themselves, he said.

He also said he welcomes the progress made in finalising the framework for the Code of Conduct for South China Sea at a meeting in Guiyang city last month.