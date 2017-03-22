Chinese firm Mobike rolls into Singapore's bike-sharing market

SINGAPORE: Beijing-based company Mobike officially launched its bicycle-sharing services in Singapore on Tuesday (Mar 21), marking the firm's first expansion out of China.

Mobike now joins two other bicycle-share providers - local start-up oBike and China-based Ofo - who are both currently operating in Singapore.

Mobike launched the bicycle-rental app in Singapore on Tuesday after "months of research", with a particular focus on areas where commuters travel to and from key transport hubs such as MRT stations.

It has launched bicycle stations in various areas including National Gallery Singapore and tertiary institutions.

"We are pleased to be partnering with the National University of Singapore, Singapore Management University and Republic Polytechnic, for example, to put bikes on their campuses and encourage students and staff to use bikes to get around," said Mobike's head of international expansion Florian Bohnert.

The start-up is also eyeing residential areas like Pasir Ris and Tampines "where workers and students will be travelling between their homes and nearby subway stations or bus stations,” Mobike said.

Other possible deployment areas include Woodlands and Punggol, where access to MRT and feeder bus networks is more limited and cycling can provide an immediate solution, it added.

Users can start riding by entering their personal details on the Mobike app, before scanning the QR code given to them to unlock a bicycle.

They can drop it off at any bicycle-parking area, such as at void decks and MRT stations, and manually lock it.

Mobike said it is running a promotional rental rate of S$0.50 for half an hour, payable via debit or credit card. It also said it is working with other companies like SMRT and NETS to accept other payment methods.

Mobike officially launched its service in Shanghai in April last year and has since expanded to 33 cities across China.