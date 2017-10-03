'He deserves it': Chinese national Tang Bei on hitting condo manager during spat

SINGAPORE: Breaking down several times in court on Tuesday (Oct 3), 49-year-old Chinese national and permanent resident Tang Bei recounted an alleged molestation by Mr Colvin Quek Choon Kiat, whom she and her twin sister Tang Lei had a spat with in April 2015.

In February 2015, Tang Bei met Quek when she was applying for a new access card for the condo she was staying at - Simei Green Executive Condominium. She handed Quek, who was the condominium manager there, S$100 for the card application and asked him to expedite the process as she was pressed for time.



But she claimed he refused to do so and an argument ensued. Tang then alleged that he molested her, touching her left breast.

When asked by her defence lawyer Derek Kang if she timed the period of contact Quek had with her, Tang said it was "not possible". But she added that if a man unintentionally touches a woman's breast, a normal reaction would be to quickly take the hand away and apologise. She claimed Quek did no such thing.



Tang Bei also re-enacted the molestation scene with a court interpreter.



Tang Bei met Quek again on Apr 28, 2015 when she went to collect her access card. She requested for another staff when she saw him.



However, she alleged that he replied with an obscenity, leading to another argument. Things got heated and both sisters were caught on video hitting Quek.



Tang told the court on Tuesday that "he deserves it" and that Quek's behaviour was "insulting to a woman's integrity". Hearing all of this, Tang Lei, who was also present during Tuesday's trial broke down.

Both sisters face multiple charges including one on voluntarily causing hurt to Quek.



The trial started on Monday after being adjourned in May. It continues this Thursday.