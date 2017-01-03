Chinese New Year 2017: SingPost offers lower postage rates

SINGAPORE: As part of efforts to encourage people to send greeting cards during Singapore's four major festivals, SingPost is lowering postage rates in the lead up to Chinese New Year.



In a media release on Tuesday (Jan 3), the postal service provider said the festive rates apply to stamped and franked greeting cards posted between Jan 7 and Jan 29, 2017.

It will cost S$0.70 to send greeting cards - weighing up to 40 grams - to anywhere in the world, allowing customers to save up to S$0.65.



For greeting cards to Malaysia and Brunei, rates will remain unchanged at S$0.50 for cards weighing up to 20 grams, and S$0.70 for cards weighing not more than 40 grams.

As for non-standard size cards sent to a local address, it will cost S$0.30 for those that weigh up to 20 grams, and S$0.37 for those weighing up to 40 grams.





SingPost said this is the 16th year that it is offering promotional postal rates during Singapore's four major festivals: Chinese New Year, Hari Raya Puasa, Deepavali and Christmas.

Stamps can be purchased at all post offices, self-automated machines, postal agents and stamp vendors islandwide, SingPost added.