Chinese New Year-themed train to run on NEL for a month

SINGAPORE: To usher in the Year of the Rooster, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) has launched a Chinese New Year-themed train on the North-East Line, in collaboration with transport operator SBS Transit and the Kreta Ayer-Kim Seng Citizens' Consultative Committee (KA-KS CCC).





(Photo: LTA)

From Jan 15 until Feb 11, commuters will be able to hop on this train decorated with rooster motifs, traditional Chinese couplets expressing well wishes for the new year, the inverted Chinese character of “fortune”, and gold coins representing wealth and prosperity.





(Photo: LTA)

In addition, this year’s decoration will be extended to Outram Park MRT station, where the station platform will be decked out in a similar theme.





(Photo: LTA)

It's part of LTA's efforts to work with the community to bring a more vibrant experience to commuters. There have been National Day- and Christmas-themed trains among the initiatives last year.





The themed train was launched on Sunday (Jan 15) by MP for Jalan Besar GRC Dr Lily Neo. (Photo: LTA)

Commuters have also been advised to use the public transport, especially by MRT train, to Chinatown, due to the expected traffic congestion from the festivities.