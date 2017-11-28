Chingay 2018: Parade route to be doubled, with a free carnival

SINGAPORE: The route for next year's Chingay Parade in February will be doubled from 720m to 1.5km, and there will be a stretch that is open to the public free-of-charge, said organisers on Tuesday (Nov 28).

From the F1 Pit Building, which is a ticketed zone, the parade will extend to the area behind the Singapore Flyer before ending at the Floating Platform where River Hongbao will be held.

At the open space behind the Singapore Flyer, there will be a free street parade and carnival where visitors can get a taste of "instagrammable" treats such as colourful roasted marshmallows and rainbow bagels, said organisers.

Members of the public can also expect free street performances such as circus acts and balloon sculpting.

Organised by the People's Association, Chingay 2018 will be held on Feb 23 and 24, the week after Chinese New Year. It will involve 6,500 local and international performers as well as 2,000 volunteers.

Kickstarting the parade will be a group of more than 550 students from the School of Dance who will put up a performance called Chingay Wonderland.

Smart technology will also be showcased, with a contingent featuring dancing robots and driverless cars. The contingent will be lead by seniors who are Silver Infocomm Wellness Ambassadors, people who have have spent time teaching and encouraging their peers to use technology.

With the theme Cultural Funtasy, next year's parade is the 46th edition of the annual event.

"Chingay 2018 will be a more fun, vibrant and organic street parade while celebrating Singapore's cultural diversities and our people," said Mr Julian Aw, vice-chairman of Chingay 2018.

"The parade will be characterised by performers from all walks of life, bringing greater fun, increased community participation with more imaginative presentations."