Chong Boon Secondary School student dies after 2.4km run, police investigating

SINGAPORE: Police are investigating after a Chong Boon Secondary School student died on Tuesday morning (Aug 1) following a 2.4km run.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the incident at about 8.15am. The 16-year-old was unconscious when he was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH), SCDF said, adding that he was given CPR en route to the hospital.

The student was pronounced dead at the hospital. Police are investigating the case as one of unnatural death.

Channel NewsAsia has contacted Chong Boon Secondary School for comment.