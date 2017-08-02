Chong Boon Secondary student who died after 2.4km run had 'super' relationship with dad

SINGAPORE: The father of Benjamin Sim, the 16-year-old student who died after a run in school, said that he used to wonder if he was spoiling him.

"Thank God I did all that, because I don't have the chance anymore. I've no regrets," Singapore Bible Baptist Church pastor Davy Sim, 55, told Channel NewsAsia on Wednesday (Aug 2), a day after his son's death.



The Secondary 4 student at Chong Boon Secondary School in Ang Mo Kio had collapsed after a 2.4km run during a physical education lesson.



He was pronounced dead at Tan Tock Seng Hospital, after efforts to resuscitate him failed.



On Wednesday, more than 400 friends and family members filled a hall at the church in Pasir Panjang for a memorial service for Benjamin, where Mr Sim also gave a sermon.



Benjamin Sim's family receives condolences from friends and family after a church service on Wednesday. (Photo: Jalelah Abu Baker)

Speaking to Channel NewsAsia after the memorial, Mr Sim recounted how Benjamin – the younger of his two sons – would ask him for favours at home, like turning off the lights.



To that, Mr Sim would say: "Do you think I'm your slave?" But he would do it anyway, declaring himself the "best father in the world".



Mr Sim, who remained composed despite being emotional, said that he and Benjamin had spent a lot of time together and bonded over sports.



"We love sports. Since he was a baby, toddler, we played soccer, we played basketball and he was in volleyball in school," Mr Sim said. He described his relationship with his son as "super".



Their closeness also meant that Benjamin considered Mr Sim his "stress reliever," he said. Mr Sim indulged his son's interest in sports and music, and would always be willing to give him some extra pocket money.



Mr Sim, who took his son to school every day, said he had done the same on Tuesday. He got a call shortly after from the school. He picked up his wife and headed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, where Benjamin had been taken to.



"I thought it was just a fall. Little did I know that it was more than a fall; that he collapsed and that they were doing resuscitation," he said. Doctors gave him and his wife the bad news then.



Benjamin did not have any health issues, he said.



Benjamin's volleyball teammates, too, said he was fit – one of the main players on the team – and described him as cheerful. One of them, who did not want to be named, said that they had last texted about two weeks ago when they were talking about applying to Nanyang Junior College.



More than 400 people turned up at Singapore Bible Baptist Church to pay their respects. (Photo: Jalelah Abu Baker)

Despite the sudden loss, Mr Sim was positive. Even in the face of grief, he smiled and said that his son was in a better place.



"We were very sad, my wife and I, but yet, we know as Christians, we are very blessed because he went home to be with the Lord."