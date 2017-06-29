Choosing a primary school: What some parents think

Online tools making use of publicly available data are becoming increasingly popular for parents who want to monitor their balloting chances in the Primary One registration exercise, which begins on Thursday (Jun 29). Here's what goes into their decision-making process.

SINGAPORE: When mother of two Joyce Eng was looking to enroll her first son into Primary One four years ago, popular online forum KiasuParents.com was her go-to source for information and advice.

“I came from an all-girls school and I’ve got two sons, so I couldn’t make use of my affiliation in registering them,” she explained. “KiasuParents.com has a good track record of the balloting history of all the schools, in the various phases, so it was really important that we looked into this to make sure we stood a good chance of getting into the school we wanted”.

KiasuParents.com has computed a chart indicating the risk of over-subscription and the possibility of balloting in each phase in every primary school in Singapore. According to the forum, the chart takes into account the various schools’ registration history for the past 11 years.

Part of a list showing the oversubscription risk rate for primary schools in 2017. (Screen capture: KiasuParents.com)

Ms Eng initially had a shortlist of three schools - Tao Nan, Ngee Ann and St Stephen’s - that were near her home. But based on the information available on the site, she made her choice - St Stephen’s School, which she said still had “ample spaces” in Phase 2C of the registration exercise, based on information from the website.

“The website really helped me get an objective and logical conclusion on which school gave me the best chance,” she said. “There were also very helpful tips on how we could navigate our way around the various phases of the registration exercise.”

“I got in without any trouble.”

MAKING INFORMED DECISIONS

Parents like Ms Eng swear by the usefulness of these online tools, which make use of data that is publicly available, to help them choose a school for the Primary One registration exercise beginning on Thursday (Jun 29). A similar application, School Picker, was launched on May 29 by the team behind the Government’s open data portal data.gov.sg, and helps shortlist schools that students might be interested in based on co-curricular activities (CCAs) and special programmes.

Another parent, Ms Tan Min Min, heard about the KiasuParents.com tool through word of mouth from other parents. “From a parent’s standpoint, we want to see the probability of getting into each school, and we don’t want to base it on luck,” she said. “We want to have some kind of statistics so we can see what kind of choices we can make.”

“It’s very unfortunate that the KiasuParents tool is not an official thing that’s sanctioned by the Government,” added Ms Tan, whose son will be entering Primary One next year.

The Education Ministry noted that it is “not uncommon” for online platforms like KiasuParents.com to provide their own views and interpretations of data, particularly “in today’s context of open data or datasets available via public domain sites.”

“We would encourage parents to make an informed school choice by considering a basket of factors, always with their child’s specific interest and strengths in mind,” said MOE in response to queries from Channel NewsAsia. “In choosing a school, parents should take into account its culture and environment, its programmes, CCAs and commute time from home.”

“This would allow parents to learn more about the programmes offered by different schools, which would in turn help them select a school that best suits their child’s needs and interests,” added MOE.

GOING TO GREAT LENGTHS

Tools like the KiasuParents.com chart may make it easier for parents to make informed decisions and navigate their way around the various phases of the Primary One Registration Exercise. But as Ms Eng pointed out, parents who have their heart set on a particular school may find the chart may not be of critical importance.

“If parents had a very fixed idea as to which school they wanted to send their child to, then it really doesn’t matter,” she said. “They’re just going to try their best to get in regardless of what the tools and research says.”

And such parents are sometimes willing to go to great lengths to ensure their child gets into their chosen school. For one parent, who wanted to be known only as Mrs Tan, it was a long and arduous process to get her daughter, who is now in Primary Four, into Henry Park Primary.

She applied to be a parent volunteer at the school, but was only given the chance to volunteer after an appeal, through which she had to pass an interview with the school.

“There were more than 200 applications for parent volunteers for that year, and the school only selected 10 to 12 volunteers out of the entire pool of applicants,” she recounted. “I think they wanted to limit the number of parent volunteers so that those who do contribute will stand a higher chance of getting a place.”

But after more than 200 hours of volunteering at the school’s after-care centre over the course of one year, she was still not able to secure a place for her child. It was only after a second round of appeals that she managed to get her daughter in.

“Initially I felt that it was not easy to get a place as a parent volunteer, so I decided to stick it through to the end,” she said. “I also felt that the after-care programme was a meaningful one, and I just wanted to do my best to contribute to the well-being of the children there.”

She was initially prepared to give up and send her daughter to another school – CHIJ Kellock – but her husband did not agree.

“I think he didn’t want to go through all this again when it was my younger son’s turn, so he went to appeal to Henry Park. The school was very understanding, and because there was some reshuffling of students, we managed to get a place.”

WHAT PARENTS LOOK OUT FOR

Mrs Tan explained that apart from the proximity of their primary school to their home, the school environment was of paramount importance to her when choosing a school. “We were wondering how different all the primary schools could be, especially since the syllabus is the same, but the turning point came when I talked to my aunt, who’s a tutor of many years,” she said. “She was the one that told me that the environment matters ... like the children there and where the school is located ... which is why we decided that a school with better credentials would be a better place for my daughter to learn and grow up in.”

But other factors also played a part for other parents.

Ms Eng chose St Stephen’s over the other schools in her area because of the “holistic approach” of the school.

“I’ve spoken to a couple of friends with kids there, and they can vouch for the fact that the school looks beyond academics,” she added. “It’s not just the ones who do well academically who are given the encouragement ... they encourage boys in all areas.”

On the other hand, Ms Tan said she will likely send her son to Chongfu Primary - her husband’s alma mater - not just because she can enter her son in an earlier phase, but also because of the academic rigour the school is known for.

“When my son was in nursery, I noticed that he learnt faster than his peers, and he tends to get bored easily,” she said. “So if I were to put him in a school that doesn’t give him that kind of academic rigour, he might be bored.”

But she stressed that ultimately, she is considering the strengths of her son when it came to choosing a school. “I know my child is totally non-musical, but if he loves music, I would want to put him in a school that has special programmes for music,” she said. “I just want to put him in a school that helps to strengthen his potential.”

Another parent, Mdm Marie Tan, is sending her fourth son to Anglo-Chinese School (Junior) because of the school’s Christian values.

“I benefitted from a mission school education, so I wanted my children to also benefit from it, and to grow up with the values that come with a Christian school,” she said. “I believe ACS will reinforce those values and cultivate them from young.”

And while she is aware of the existence and popularity of tools like the KiasuParents.com chart, she said she would not use them.

“I probably have a slight advantage because his siblings studied in the school, but at this stage, I’m in my late forties and I’m in a 'que sera sera' stage. So I’m not likely to go in, queue up, and run myself in circles just to make sure my child gets into one particular school,” she said.

“At the end of the day, the journey is long, and their future is guaranteed by their own hard work, and the choices they make in their life and in school.”