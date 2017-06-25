Choosing schools made easy with new school picking app

SINGAPORE: With the launch of a new web application, choosing schools may become an easier task for students and their parents.



School Picker, which was launched on May 29, was developed by the team behind the Government’s open data portal data.gov.sg. It shortlists schools that students might be interested in based on co-curricular activities (CCAs) and special programmes.

Parents and their children can then narrow down the list of schools that meet their criteria using a list of filters.

One parent, 43-year-old Bindi Baxi, welcomed the app, saying that choosing schools for her two daughters used to be a tedious and time-consuming task.

“I had to go to different schools to check out their CCAs, according to (my daughter’s) cut-off marks," she said. “She might fall within the cut-off marks, but then the CCAs may not excite her.”

“We had to check online, or from a book with the list of schools, and then we would have to go to the open houses to get a feel of the schools,” she added.

With the release of School Picker, Mrs Baxi can now do all this at home.

HOW IT WORKS

Users first indicate the level of education they are looking for, before entering their home address. They can then choose their preferred CCAs from a list. This could include uncommon CCAs like sailing or Tchoukball.

Other search options include niche programmes, the type of schools they may be interested in as well as facilities for children with special needs.

The application will then generate a list of schools based on the search terms. It will also tell users how far the shortlisted schools are from their home, how they can travel there and other useful information like the schools’ cut-off points and subjects they offer.

According to one of the developers, all the data in the app is already publicly available.

“We wanted to leverage open data and try to make the whole (school picking) process more intuitive for parents,” said Mr Loh Li Wei, associate consultant at GovTech and one of the developers of the app.

“If I just provide data to parents, they would only see tables and it would be very hard for them to understand how the data will actually translate,” he explained. “But by putting it in a web application through filters, they can visualise the schools and get context on how the data could be useful to them.”

Mr Loh added that since their launch, response has been good and they expect more people to start using it as Primary One registration rolls around.

The team hopes to further improve the app to allow users to select from more options, such as student care services. They also hope to add more information, like the time taken to travel to each school via public transport.