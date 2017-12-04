Christmas-themed trains and buses to ply Singapore during festive season

SINGAPORE: In celebration of the festive season, trains and buses in Singapore have been decked out in a "Tropical Christmas" theme.

Trains plying SBS Transit's Downtown and North-East Lines as well as SMRT’s North-South and East-West Lines will feature prints of palm trees, flamingos and nutcrackers dressed in tropical shirts.

Dhoby Ghaut station's concourse area as well as five buses - service numbers 5, 7, 30, 65 and 197 - have also been decorated in a similar theme, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Monday (Dec 4).

LTA said that the move is part of the authority's efforts to "liven up the commuting experience during festive seasons and foster a positive commuter culture".

Dhoby Ghaut station's concourse is decked out in the Christmas theme. (Photo: Land Transport Authority)

Five bus services also feature the Christmas decorations. (Photo: Land Transport Authority)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan took a ride on one of the themed trains on the North-East Line with beneficiaries from the Viriya Family Services Centre during the launch on Monday.

The decorations will be up until Dec 31.