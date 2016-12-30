Chun Cui He milk tea beverage returns to Singapore shelves

SINGAPORE: The popular Chun Cui He Just Drink milk tea is officially back on the shelves, after being recalled in August this year due to an unapproved food additive.

Its local distributor Abana told Channel NewsAsia on Friday (Dec 30) that the new batch of the milk tea no longer contains L-theanine, which is not on the list of permitted food additives in Singapore.



L-theanine is an organic compound that is found in certain plants, according to the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority of Singapore. There is no food safety risk associated with the ingredient.

Abana first announced on Facebook on Dec 28 that the drink would be available "progressively" at 7-Eleven stores from Dec 29. A spokesperson for the distributor said it should be available at 7-Eleven stores islandwide by Friday.

Chun Cui He milk tea products have been popular with Singaporeans since their launch here in July. The brand also has a coffee drink as well as a green milk tea drink available in Singapore.