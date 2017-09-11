Churches need to be vigilant in assessing foreign guest preachers they invite: NCCS

SINGAPORE: The National Council of Churches of Singapore (NCCS) on Monday (Sep 11) advised church leaders to be vigilant in assessing the foreign guest preachers they invite to speak in Singapore, to "preserve the harmonious religious environment" in the country.

The letter, sent by NCCS to its member churches, came after two foreign Christian preachers had their applications to speak in Singapore rejected for making "denigrating and inflammatory" comments on other religions.



Among other things, one of the preachers had described Allah as “a false god”, and the other had called Islam "an incredibly confused religion" that was interested in "world domination".



In its letter on Monday, NCCS called for pastors to "exercise due diligence and careful discernment" when inviting foreign guest preachers to Singapore.

It said that the norms of engagement in a multi-religious society required that all the different faiths be responsible in the freedom to practice and propagate their respective beliefs.

"Religious polarisation can so easily be exacerbated by sweeping and insensitive statements, more so by leaders and preachers who are not familiar with or appreciative of the fabric of inter-faith relations we have built up in Singapore over the years.



"Hence, the need for vigilance by our respective churches to assess and induct those we invite to preach and teach our people," it said.

It also called on Christians to foster trust and mutual respect across different faiths, counteract religious polarisation and strengthen the bedrock of relations between different communities.