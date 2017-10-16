Circles.Life launches ‘try-before-you-buy’ model to target data-hungry consumers

Its Circles Switch initiative offers prospective customers a free SIM-only line with 20GB monthly local data, talk time and SMS to try the service before committing.

SINGAPORE: Circles.Life is the latest in the telecommunications industry to unveil initiatives looking to entice data-hungry consumers in Singapore.

On Monday (Oct 16), the mobile virtual network operator said it has launched a “try-before-you-buy” initiative called Circles Switch to entice those whose post-paid contracts are going to end and are on the lookout for alternatives.



Circles Switch offers prospective customers a free SIM-only line with 20GB local data, 100 minutes of talk time and 20 SMS messages a month to try the service before committing. Customers can sign up for the service from now until the end of the year, and will not have to pay any subscription fees. There are also no "hidden costs” - whether in delivery charges, registration fees or SIM card costs, the telco added.

They can also cancel at any time before the trial period is over to avoid being charged, the company said.

It is modelled after streaming service Netflix’s free trial offer, which allows customers to automatically switch to a full base plan after the free period is over.



According to Circles.Life's website, its base monthly plan offers data of 4GB, 100 minutes' free talk time and free incoming SMS messages at S$28.

“We want people to feel the power of a Circles.Life no-contract plan over so-called ‘subsidised’ 24-month contract plans,” said co-founder and director Rameez Ansar. “We are doing this because we are confident they will switch to a full Circles.Life plan.”



This offering is the latest market development looking to capitalise on consumers’ increasing need and dependence on mobile data.



It comes after M1 announced it will expand its data-centric SIM-only offering to include handset subsidies and unlimited data plans, while StarHub unveiled unlimited data for weekends. Singtel also announced its unlimited local data add-on option.

GROWING THE BUSINESS



Circles.Life said that with this initiative, and its 20GB for S$20 Data Plus offering, it is “confident” of hitting its local market share target of 3 to 5 per cent two years earlier than expected.



It is also looking to export its business model to other regional markets, starting with Indonesia in 2018. Circles.Life said it is currently operating at Block 71’s new location in Jakarta and is focused on building the local team, including operations, product and network engineering.



“We aim to launch our mobile service in Indonesia by next year,” Mr Ansar said.