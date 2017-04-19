City Harvest appeal: Chew Eng Han's jail term deferred

SINGAPORE: A request by former City Harvest Church leader Chew Eng Han to stay his sentence was granted by the High Court on Wednesday (Apr 19).

Chew, who was supposed to start his jail term on Friday, asked the court to defer his sentence until a Court of Appeal case to clarify the law under which he and five other church leaders were convicted is over.



The church's former fund manager, Chew told the court on Wednesday that he is unrepresented and needs "time and resources" to conduct his own defence.

He will start his three-year-and-four-month sentence after the Court of Appeal makes its decision, which is expected to take at least seven months.

Chew, along with church founder Kong Hee, deputy pastor Tan Ye Peng, former finance committee member John Lam, and former finance managers Serina Wee and Sharon Tan, were convicted in 2015 of misappropriating S$50 million of church funds.



Chew was sentenced to six years in jail, but the High Court on Apr 7 reduced this after an appeal. The other church leaders similarly had their sentences reduced.



However, the prosecution said on Apr 10 that it was referring the case to the Court of Appeal to clarify the law.

After the revised sentences were announced, Chew and four of the other church leaders asked for their sentences to start after two weeks, and the court agreed.

Sharon Tan, who had initially asked for a two-month deferment, on Wednesday appeared before the High Court to request to start her seven-month sentence earlier. She will now start her jail term on Friday, together with Kong, Wee, Lam and Tan Ye Peng.