City Harvest case: Public prosecutor's appeal to be heard on Tuesday

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s highest court is due to hear the public prosecutor’s appeal on Tuesday (Aug 1) on reinstating the original convictions of the six City Harvest Church (CHC) leaders.



The church leaders, including founder and pastor Kong Hee, were found guilty in 2015 of misappropriating S$50 million of church funds, a record amount in Singapore’s legal history. They were originally convicted of the most aggravated form of Criminal Breach of Trust (CBT) under section 409 of the Penal Code.



However, after all six appealed against their convictions, the High Court – in a split decision in April - convicted them of a reduced charge under section 406 of the Penal Code. This resulted in their jail sentences being more or less halved, ranging from three-and-a-half years to seven months.



Kong Hee, senior pastor Tan Ye Peng, former secretary of the church’s management board John Lam and former finance manager Serina Wee will be brought to court from prison, as they decided to start serving their reduced jail terms on Apr 21, as did former finance manager Sharon Tan.



Former fund manager Chew Eng Han, who is representing himself, is on bail pending the outcome of the appeal.



The Deputy Attorney-General, Senior Counsel Hri Kumar Nair, is expected to lead the prosecution on Tuesday.



The prosecution had filed a “criminal reference” in April to the Court of Appeal to clarify the law under which the High Court made its decision to cut the jail terms of all six church leaders.



That High Court decision hinged on the wording of section 409 of the Penal Code, which lays down the law for criminal breach of trust by an “agent”, the most serious form of criminal misappropriation.



Two of the judges, Judge of Appeal Chao Hick Tin and Justice Woo Bih Li, were not satisfied that the church leaders acted as “professional agents” – “ones who profess to offer their agency services to the community at large … for profit”.



And while the amount involved - S$50 million - is substantial, the two judges said mitigating factors could not be ignored. These included the conclusion that there was no personal gain on the part of Kong and his accomplices and that they acted in "what they genuinely believed to be in (the church’s) interests.”



They convicted the six of the least serious form of criminal breach of trust under section 406, for which the maximum punishment is seven years’ jail and a fine. Section 409 provides for a maximum punishment of life imprisonment or up to 20 years’ jail and a fine.



Justice Chan Seng Onn disagreed with the other judges.



Three days after the split decision, the public prosecutor filed a “criminal reference” to bring the long-running case before the Court of Appeal, the highest court in the land.



The appeal on Tuesday will be heard by a five-judge panel, including Judges of Appeal Andrew Phang and Judith Prakash as well as Justices Belinda Ang, Quentin Loh and Chua Lee Ming.



If the public prosecutor’s appeal is successful, the original jail terms of Kong and his five co-conspirators could be reinstated. They were originally sentenced to jail terms of between eight years and one year and nine months.

