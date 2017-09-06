City Harvest Church case: Chew Eng Han fails in second bid to fight conviction

SINGAPORE: Singapore's highest court on Wednesday (Sep 6) rejected former City Harvest Church fund manager Chew Eng Han's second attempt to challenge his conviction for criminal breach of trust, calling it "an abuse of process and devoid of merit".

Chew, 57, is one of six church leaders convicted in 2015 of misappropriating S$50 million of church funds.

He had his original six-year jail sentence lowered to three years and four months, in a split decision by the High Court in April 2017, and is the only one of the six who has not started his jail term.

On Aug 1, Chew filed a criminal motion seeking permission to refer a question of law of public interest to the Court of Appeal. He urged the court to consider the question of whether his conviction amounted to a violation of his constitutional rights.

Chew argued that his case is "unique" and "unprecedented", because it was the first time that the courts have convicted someone of criminal breach of trust for misusing funds for the purpose and benefit of the owner - in this case the church - instead of to line his or her own pockets.



In doing so, Chew said that the court had violated his constitutional rights under Article 11 of the constitution, which states that "no person shall be punished for an act ... which was not punishable by law when it was done".

Chew argued that he should not be retrospectively incriminated or punished for putting the church's money to "wrong use", when he had a "legitimate expectation" at the time that he was not running afoul of the law since the funds were being used for the church's benefit.



"The most important point (here) is that this is (Chew's) second such application," prosecutors said in court on Wednesday. They accused Chew of "drip feeding" the court his applications in an attempt to "prolong this matter and delay his entry into prison," Deputy Public Prosecutor Christopher Ong said.



He also called Chew's argument that his conviction had violated his constitutional rights "absurd". "There is a distinction to be drawn between new law and new facts," the prosecutor explained. "Based on (Chew's) logic, if someone were to commit murder by poison for the first time ... should he be let go?"



APPLICATION IS "AN ABUSE OF PROCESS": JUDGES OF APPEAL

After an hour-long hearing, the Court of Appeal, comprising Judges of Appeal Andrew Phang and Judith Prakash and Justice Quentin Loh, threw out Chew's application.

"This second application is not only an abuse of process but is also devoid of merit," the court said, adding that no one can be allowed to "drip feed his application" to indefinitely prolong the process via "back-door" appeals. "We also find this application has no prospect of success," they added.



Since Chew's first application had addressed the point, he should not be allowed to "rehash the question he posed in his previous application".

Chew lodged his first criminal motion in July, which was rejected.



The second challenge was filed on the same day that the Court of Appeal heard the prosecution's arguments that the six church leaders should be convicted of the more aggravated form of criminal breach of trust, instead of the reduced charge which resulted in their lower sentences.

The court has reserved judgement on that hearing, and said it would deliver it "in due course."