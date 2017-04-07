City Harvest Church 'deeply saddened' by appeal decision

SINGAPORE: City Harvest Church's management board on Friday (Apr 7) said it was "deeply saddened" by the appeal court's decision, but it "thanks God for the shorter sentences".

Founder and senior pastor Kong Hee had his jail term cut from eight years to three-and-half years, while the other five convicted leaders also had their jail terms reduced.

Former fund manager Chew Eng Han had his six-year sentence lowered to three years and four months, while deputy pastor Tan Ye Peng had his original five-and-a-half-year sentence cut to three years and two months.



Former finance manager Serina Wee Gek Yin's original five-year sentence was halved to two years and six months, and former finance committee member John Lam Leng Hung's three-year sentence was similarly halved to one year and six months.



Former finance manager Sharon Tan Shao Yuen had her 21-month jail sentence reduced to seven months.

"It has been a seven-year journey for City Harvest Church. In the Bible, the seventh year is a time of Sabbath, a time of release and rest. It has been a hard journey that all of you have taken with the leadership - through it all, we have learned many lessons, the most precious of which is to trust God with our whole lives," the board said in a message on the church's website.

It also thanked the members of the church for their "ceaseless prayer and uncompromising faith", and asked for continued prayers and support for the six and their families during this "difficult time".