City Harvest Church’s Kong Hee to start serving 3.5-year jail term today

SINGAPORE: City Harvest Church’s pastor Kong Hee and four others convicted of misappropriating S$50 million from the megachurch’s coffers are expected to surrender themselves on Friday morning (Apr 21) at the State Courts and transported to prison to start serving their jail terms, ranging from seven months to three and a half years.

Kong, 52, had his eight-year sentence reduced to three and a half years’ jail on Apr 7 by the High Court. Five accomplices also saw their sentences cut.





All but Chew are expected to begin serving their sentences on Friday.

Chew was granted a stay by the High Court until the Court of Appeal decides questions of law brought by the prosecution.

Chew said he plans to bring his case to the apex court too, and the deferment would allow him the time and resources he needs to conduct his own defence.

The six were convicted in 2015 after a 140-day trial and sentenced to between 21 months and eight years’ jail.

All six launched appeals, as did the prosecution. On Apr 7, 2017, the High Court decided to convict the six of reduced charges and consequently, all saw their jail terms significantly reduced.