City Harvest leaders back in court as prosecutor seeks clarification on April ruling

The latest hearing at the Court of Appeal will deal with a “criminal reference” the prosecution filed to clarify the law under which the court ruled to cut the jail terms of all six church leaders.

SINGAPORE: The six City Harvest Church (CHC) leaders convicted of misappropriating S$50 million of church funds appeared in court on Tuesday (Aug 1), after the public prosecutor sought to get clarification on April's ruling that saw their sentences reduced.

The latest hearing at the Court of Appeal will deal with a “criminal reference” the prosecution filed to clarify the law under which the High Court made its decision to cut the jail terms of all six church leaders. These include founder and pastor Kong Hee, senior pastor Tan Ye Peng, former secretary of the church’s management board John Lam, former fund manager Chew Eng Han and former finance managers Sharon Tan Shao Yuen and Serina Wee.

The CHC leaders arrived shortly before the hearing started at 10am. Aside from Chew, who is on bail pending the outcome of a separate appeal, they were handcuffed and dressed in purple prison jumpsuits.

Kong, who had a head of white hair cropped into a short crew cut, was the first to be led into the courtroom. The other two men, Lam and Tan, had their heads shaved while both women had their hair cut into short bobs.

All appeared to be in good spirits, and nodded and waved at some people in the public gallery. They also chatted among themselves.

Some of their family members were also seen in court. Kong’s wife, singer Ho Yeow Sun, was not present.

Public interest in the case remained high, with all 55 tickets for the public snapped up by 7am.

CHC CASE: Looks like it'll be a packed courtroom as the convicted City Harvest Church leaders appear in the Court of Appeal at 10am pic.twitter.com/q8XNCkoOgQ — Olivia Siong (@OliviaSiongCNA) August 1, 2017





Members of the public who did not secure a ticket were seen waiting outside the courtroom for the chance to take the spot of anyone leaving the packed public gallery.

Some supporters of the convicted CHC church leaders were seen wiping tears as the convicts arrived.

Some supporters of convicted CHC church leaders seen wiping tears as convicted leaders appear in court. Family members of leaders also here — Olivia Siong (@OliviaSiongCNA) August 1, 2017





The leaders were originally convicted of the most aggravated form of Criminal Breach of Trust (CBT) under section 409 of the Penal Code and were sentenced to jail terms of between eight years and 21 months.

However, after all six appealed against their convictions, the High Court – in a split decision in April - convicted them of a reduced charge under section 406 of the Penal Code. This resulted in their jail sentences being reduced, and ranging from three-and-a-half years to seven months.

Tuesday's proceedings are presided over by a five-judge panel, including Judges of Appeal Andrew Phang and Judith Prakash as well as Justices Belinda Ang, Quentin Loh and Chua Lee Ming.