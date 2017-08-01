City Harvest leaders back in court as prosecutor seeks clarification on April ruling

The latest hearing at the Court of Appeal will deal with a “criminal reference” the prosecution filed to clarify the law under which the court ruled to cut the jail terms of all six church leaders.

SINGAPORE: The public gallery was full and the anticipation palpable as Pastor Kong Hee was led into the Court of Appeal shortly before 10am on Tuesday (Aug 1), dressed in a purple prison uniform and handcuffed. His hair was white and cropped into a short crew cut.

He was closely followed by senior pastor Tan Ye Peng, former secretary of the church’s management board John Lam and former finance managers Sharon Tan Shao Yuen and Serina Wee. The other two men, Lam and Tan, had their heads shaved while both women had their hair cut into short bobs.



All five appeared in good spirits, nodding and smiling at friends in the gallery.

The sixth person involved, former fund manager Chew Eng Han, arrived at about 9.45am. Because he is representing himself, the High Court allowed him to remain on bail to prepare for the hearing, which began at 10am sharp.

Some of their family members were also seen in court. Kong’s wife, singer Ho Yeow Sun, was not present.

Public interest in the case remained high, with all 55 tickets for the public snapped up by 7am.

Members of the public who did not secure a ticket were seen waiting outside the courtroom for the chance to take the spot of anyone leaving the packed public gallery.

Some supporters of the convicted CHC church leaders were seen wiping tears as the convicts arrived.

TWO QUESTIONS OF LAW



The Public Prosecutor had referred the case to the Court of Appeal – Singapore’s highest court – following a High Court decision to convict Kong and five others of reduced charges and slashing their jail terms.

For misappropriating S$50 million of church funds, a record amount in Singapore’s legal history, the leaders were originally convicted of the most aggravated form of Criminal Breach of Trust (CBT) under section 409 of the Penal Code and were sentenced to jail terms of between eight years and 21 months.

However, after all six appealed against their convictions, the High Court – in a split decision in April - convicted them of a reduced charge under section 406 of the Penal Code, the least aggravated form of criminal breach of trust.



Tuesday's proceedings are being presided over by a five-judge panel, including Judges of Appeal Andrew Phang and Judith Prakash as well as Justices Belinda Ang, Quentin Loh and Chua Lee Ming.

Before this panel, Deputy Attorney-General Hri Kumar Nair said the prosecution had referred the case to the apex court to resolve two questions of law:

The meaning of the phrase “in the way of his business” and the word “agent”. Whether directors of companies or their equivalent in societies or charities fall within the meaning of an “agent” under section 409.

The High Court decision had hinged on the wording of section 409, which lays down the law for criminal breach of trust by an “agent”.

The majority – Judge of Appeal Chao Hick Tin and Justice Woo Bih Li – said Kong and the others did not act as “professional agents”, defined as “ones who professed to offer their agency services to the community at large … for profit”.

JA Chao and Justice Woo had acknowledged their decision would upset the state of affairs but said: “This does not, however, mean that we can ignore the wording of the (law).” “We agree that it is intuitively unsatisfactory,” they added.

On Tuesday, DAG Kumar acknowledged the High Court’s interpretation of the law and the “absurd” decision that resulted highlighted “a gap in the law”. “This is not quite right,” he said, explaining that if allowed to stand the High Court’s decision meant “servants” would be punished more severely than directors.

The Court of Appeal could remedy the situation by considering other “possible, reasonable” interpretations of the law, he added.

However, JA Phang said the apex court may not be the “correct institution” to fill that gap.