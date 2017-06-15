Civil servants to get 0.5-month mid-year bonus

SINGAPORE: The Government on Thursday (Jun 15) announced a mid-year annual variable component (AVC) of half a month for civil servants.

Additionally, lower-wage civil servants will receive a built-in wage increase of up to S$20 in their monthly salary, over and above their annual increment in 2017.

In its media release, the Public Service Division (PSD) said that Division IV officers would get a built-in wage increase of S$15 in their monthly salaries and Division V officers, S$20. The wage increases would benefit some 1,485 employees, it added.

PSD said that this comes against the backdrop of 2.7 per cent growth of the economy in the first quarter of the year, and expected growth of 1 to 3 per cent for the full year.

"Labour demand is expected to remain uneven across sectors in 2017. Total employment growth has moderated, while the unemployment rate has trended upwards and redundancies are expected in some sectors as the economy restructures," it added.



The mid-year payments will be made in July this year, and the Government will decide on the year-end annual variable component payment for civil servants after taking into consideration Singapore’s economic performance in the second half of 2017, PSD said.