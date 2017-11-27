Civil servants to get year-end Annual Variable Component of 1 month

SINGAPORE: Civil servants in Singapore will receive a one-month year-end Annual Variable Component (AVC), the Public Service Division (PSD) said on Monday (Nov 27).

Lower-wage civil servants will get a minimum year-end AVC of S$1,800, the PSD added.



The division's statement is reproduced below:

"The Singapore economy grew by 5.2% on a year-on-year basis in 3Q17, higher than the 2.9% growth in the previous quarter. The Singapore economy grew at a faster pace of 3.5% in the first three quarters of 2017, compared to 1.7% over the same period a year ago. Taking into account the global and domestic economic environment, the Ministry of Trade and Industry has forecast that the economy will grow by 3.0% to 3.5% for the whole of 2017.

This signals the Government’s continued commitment to help low-wage workers.

Around 1,490 civil servants will benefit from the minimum AVC payment of $1,800. For example, an officer earning a monthly salary of $1,500 will get a year-end AVC of $1,800.



This is $300 more than what he would get at 1 month of his monthly salary (which would have been $1,500).



Together with the mid-year AVC of 0.5 month in July 2017, civil servants will receive a full-year AVC of 1.5 month in 2017. The AVC payment is in line with the more optimistic economic outlook for 2017 compared with 2016.



The payment (including the minimum payment) was decided in consultation with the public sector unions.



All civil servants will also get the Non-Pensionable Annual Allowance (NPAA) of 1 month, to be paid in December together with the AVC."