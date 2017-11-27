Civil servants to get year-end bonus of 1 month

SINGAPORE: Civil servants in Singapore will receive a one-month year-end Annual Variable Component (AVC), the highest end-of-year bonus received in four years.

Lower-wage civil servants will get a minimum payment of S$1,800, the Public Service Division (PSD) said on Monday (Nov 27).

The one-month year-end bonus is the highest since 2013, when civil servants received 1.1 months AVC. The year-end AVC has remained under one month since then.

Together with the 0.5-month mid-year AVC made in July this year, civil servants will receive a full-year AVC of 1.5 months for 2017.



The sum of this year's AVC is higher than the full-year AVC of 0.95 month in 2016.



"The AVC payment is in line with the more optimistic economic outlook for 2017 compared with 2016," said PSD.



"The Singapore economy grew by 5.2 per cent on a year-on-year basis in 3Q17, higher than the 2.9 per cent growth in the previous quarter. The Singapore economy grew at a faster pace of 3.5 per cent in the first three quarters of 2017, compared to 1.7 per cent over the same period a year ago," it said.

The Ministry of Trade and Industry has forecast that the economy will grow by 3 per cent to 3.5 per cent for the whole of 2017, PSD said.

Around 1,490 civil servants will benefit from the minimum AVC payment of S$1,800, the division added.

"For example, an officer earning a monthly salary of S$1,500 will get a year-end AVC of S$1,800. This is S$300 more than what he would get at one month of his monthly salary."

It added that the year-end AVC payment, including the minimum payment, was decided in consultation with the public sector unions.

All civil servants will also get the Non-Pensionable Annual Allowance of one month, commonly known as 13th month pay, in December together with the AVC.

'HEARTENED' TO SEE WORKERS REAPING BENEFITS OF ECONOMIC UPTICK

Ms Cham Hui Fong, the assistant secretary-general of the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC), said in response to the announcement that NTUC was "heartened" to see that working people could "reap the benefits" of the economy's positive outlook.

In particular, NTUC is "particularly pleased" that lower income earners will be "duly rewarded for their hard work", said Ms Cham.

"We will continue to be by the side of workers as they upskill and be future ready for new jobs and skills opportunities alongside economic transformation initiatives."

Mr G Muthukumarasamy, the general secretary of the Amalgamated Union of Public Daily Rated Workers, said that he was also encouraged by the minimum year-end AVC of S$1,800 for lower wage workers.

"This is a particularly rewarding sum that will definitely ease their year-end necessities such as back-to-school spending, plus a little bit more for the coming festivities," he said.



"This year’s bonus payout is a sign that things are looking better," he added. "I hope that this will spur our members to continue to do their best at work and upgrade their skills to provide quality public service for people in Singapore."



Mr Yeo Chun Fing, general secretary of the Amalgamated Union of Public Employees (AUPE), said that AUPE was "appreciative" of the Government's efforts to reward civil servants, "especially as they have always put in their utmost efforts behind government programmes and initiatives to serve the people in Singapore".



"AUPE will continue to work with our members to ensure that they deepen their competencies to remain relevant to the changing work environment and grow in their careers."