Claims that 2 children were kidnapped at Jurong Point untrue: Police

SINGAPORE: A message circulating on social media that two children were kidnapped at Jurong Point Shopping Centre is untrue, the Singapore Police Force said on Thursday (Mar 30).

“There were no reports made to the police of a child kidnapping incident,” police said in a Facebook post.

They urged members of the public not to spread unsubstantiated information that could cause public alarm. “The police take a very stern view against anyone who knowingly spreads false information to mislead the public and will not hesitate to take action against such individuals.”

Jurong Point said on its Facebook page that it was aware of the false claim posted to social media alleging an abduction on its premises on Mar 28. "We would like to advise the public not to further circulate this false information to avoid unnecessary alarm," it said.