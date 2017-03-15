Claire Chiang wins top honour at Mediacorp Women Entrepreneur Awards

SINGAPORE: Claire Chiang, co-founder of Banyan Tree Hotels and Resorts, won the top accolade in this year's Mediacorp Women Entrepreneur Award for outstanding business achievements and contributions to the community.

Speaking to Channel NewsAsia at the award ceremony at the Shangri-La on Wednesday (March 15), Ms Chiang said she was both humbled and honoured by the recognition.

"I just hope that (with) this award, I have succeeded in firing up somebody's imagination ... All in all, I think recognition of women who have come a long way is a good thing," she said.

Ms Chiang received the award from guest-of-honour Ong Ye Kung, Minister for Education (Higher Education and Skills).

Awards were also given out to the founder and CEO of ConneXionsAsia Rosalind Chow Koo as well as the founders and co-owners of Lovebonito Rachel Lim and Viola Tan.



More than 400 people attended the award ceremony.



Speaking at the event, Mediacorp's Head of the Men, Women and Parenting segment Jessie Sng said that it was important to honour these women as they had to overcome many obstacles.



"The percentage of women in business here is relatively lower than in developed economies. If you think a little deeper, it's not surprising, given the very demanding role of a daughter, wife, mother and with the added constraint of the high cost of doing business in Singapore, that actually pushes women away from doing business," she said.



"So truly, we would like to honour these risk-takers."