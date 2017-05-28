Clan associations continue to play important role in Chinese society: PM Lee

SINGAPORE: Despite suggestions that clan associations are not relevant to these times, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said they continue to play an important role in Chinese society.



Mr Lee was speaking at an event on Sunday (May 28) celebrating the Singapore Kwangtung Clan Association's 80th anniversary. The association was founded to help early Chinese immigrants integrate into society, including helping them find housing, jobs and education.



In his speech, Mr Lee praised the association for its volunteer and charity work over the years and for its efforts in promoting traditional Chinese culture.



He suggested clan associations use technology to increase their influence.



"Besides helping clan members stay in touch, taking care of society's vulnerable members and helping to promote traditional culture, clan associations today also play an important role in facilitating exchanges and co-operation between local and overseas Chinese,” he said.



Advertisement

Advertisement

“The rise of social media has changed the way we communicate. The clan associations can use this technology to better attract the young and promote clan activities."