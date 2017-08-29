Clinical research coordinators in Singapore to get salary, training boost

The Ministry of Health will set aside S$35 million to fund 100 clinical research coordinators' salaries and to plan and implement a series of training and certification programmes.

SINGAPORE: The Health Ministry will set aside $35 million to fund the salaries of Clinical Research Coordinators (CRCs) over the next five years, as well as the planning and implementation of training programmes.



This comes as clinical research plays an ever expanding role in the search for better healthcare solutions that are tailored to the specific needs of Singapore's population, said Senior Minister of State for Health and Transport Lam Pin Min on Tuesday (Aug 29).



Dr Lam said under the Research, Innovation and Enterprise (RIE) 2020 plan, the Ministry of Health will fund 100 CRCs' salaries and to roll out a series of national training and certification under the Singapore Clinical Research Institute (SCRI) Academy launched on Tuesday.

SCRI said the virtual academy will target CRCs with less than one year of experience to help them get up to speed with their roles and responsibilities. It will take in its first batch of trainees from March next year.



SCRI CEO Teoh Yee Leong highlighted the important role CRCs play in clinical research. “They are like the No 2 after the principal investigators and they are the ones who help to coordinate the trials and manage the patients in the trials,” he said.



Mr Teoh also noted the funding will provide newer CRCs with more career stability, while the SCRI Academy will map out a proper training and career path.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Clinical Research Coordinator at the KK Research Centre Tan Si Li is one of 500 CRCs in Singapore.



As a junior with just four months' experience under her belt, she anticipates the training at SCRI will give her greater confidence to perform her duties.



“Going through the programme will help me to marry the practical as well as the theory aspect of my job, and that will help me to adapt better on the ground,” she said at the SCRI Academy launch.



Besides equipping new CRCs, SCRI said it will work with Workforce Singapore on a professional conversion programme targeting mid-career switchers with no clinical research background. It also intends to work with Nanyang Polytechnic to develop a clinical module.