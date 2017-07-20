Clubs with jackpot machines to face tighter regulations to guard against problem gambling

SINGAPORE: Clubs operating jackpot machines will face tighter restrictions in order to get a permit to run such facilities, announced the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday (Jul 20).



Clubs will need to prove that they provide a “suitably wide range” of other reactional and social facilities in addition to the jackpot machines, and the quotas for such machines will be reduced.



These measures are to protect people from the potential harms of jackpot or fruit machine gaming. The tightened regulations come after a year-long review by MHA to ensure that clubs operate such machines only to supplement recreational facilities like karaoke rooms or swimming pools, rather than as a primary operation.



“Our sense was that that original objective was not being met with a number of these outfits,” Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam told reporters. “From the review, we decided to substantially tighten it up, because we want to get back and keep to the original objectives.”



According to MHA, there are 82 clubs operating close to 1,900 machines across Singapore. These machines can be found in social clubs such as the Singapore Recreation Club, and in football clubhouses such as those of Tiong Bahru and Woodlands Wellington.

STRICTER CRITERIA FOR PERMITS

To continue operating fruit machines, clubs must prove to a permit officer appointed by MHA that their jackpot operations form only an “ancillary” part of a wider range of social and recreational offerings. Currently, clubs need only provide at least two other examples of social activities.

Citing the NTUC Club as an example of an outfit that can meet the new criteria, Mr Shanmugam said only clubs that have a “bona fide social purpose” can provide jackpot machines as an additional service.

“Some of them sort of pay lip service to the need to provide other services and focus on the jackpot machines as their primary objective – that we cannot allow,” he stressed.

Earlier this year, reports emerged that the Tiong Bahru Football Clubhouse – located at the basement of People’s Park Centre in Chinatown – generated a whopping S$36.8 million in revenue from its 29 fruit machines in the last financial year.

While Mr Shanmugam acknowledged that there is “a subjective element” in the new criteria, he said the permit officer will assess the clubs. Those that do not meet the new benchmarks will have to cease fruit machine operations by Apr 30 next year.



“We will put requirements on the space that can be utilised (for fruit machines); we will look at the revenue that is being derived,” Mr Shanmugam added.



“I think it is fair to say it is likely that if some of the clubs don’t change their model … then it will be difficult to carry on in their current form.”



RESTRICTIONS ON NUMBER OF MACHINES, MINIMUM AGE OF PLAYERS



Clubs that pass the first test will face tougher restrictions In the operation of their fruit machines.



First, quotas for the machines will be reduced over the next two years. The minimum age restriction to enter jackpot machine rooms will also be raised from 18 to 21 years old, and operating hours are restricted from between 10am and 11pm.



In addition, only individuals who have been club members for at least a year will be allowed to enter fruit machine rooms. This restricts access for short-term members and for guests of members.



“We do not want people to circumvent the rules,” Mr Shanmugam said. “So you will therefore not be able to have a situation where a club … has a couple of services, but primarily has walk-in customers who become members on the spot to play the jackpot machines.”



The new measures, when implemented as a whole, are expected to reduce the number of fruit machines by a third over the next two years, said MHA.



STRONGER SOCIAL SAFEGUARDS



In addition, clubs must remove ATM, Electronic Fund Transfer and Point-of-Sale payment facilities from their fruit machine rooms. There are currently no such restrictions.



Advertising and promotion of fruit machines outside the rooms will also be banned. Currently, clubs are allowed to advertise their jackpot operations within their clubhouses and on their websites.



Finally, individuals with National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) relevant exclusions must be barred from fruit machine rooms. These include those who have been excluded from casinos due to family objections or financial reasons.



Clubs should also offer NCPG’s Centralised Self-Exclusion Scheme by May 1 next year to allow individuals to exclude themselves through a single application.



“The essence of this is, really, jackpot machines are essentially a form of gambling,” Mr Shanmugam explained, as he hailed the new measures as potentially having a positive impact.



“We think (those safeguards) must be good for society.”



