CNB adds 5 new psychoactive substances to Class A controlled drugs list

These include four new psychoactive substances that were temporarily listed, as well as a substance commonly known as U-47700.

SINGAPORE: The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) has listed five new psychoactive substances as Class A controlled drugs, which means it would be an offence to traffic, manufacture, import, export, possess or consume them.

New psychoactive substances (NPS) are those which produce the same or similar effects as controlled drugs such as cannabis, cocaine, ecstasy, methamphetamine and heroin.

Four of the substances were reclassified as Class A after they were on the temporary list, while another substance commonly known as U-47700 was added to the Class A category, announced CNB on Friday (Apr 28).

NPS can remain on the temporary list for up to 12 months, with the possibility of a 12-month extension, to allow CNB to seize the drugs listed and restrict their circulation. The authority then conducts research and industry consultations before the substance is classified as a controlled drug.

Those found guilty of trafficking Class A controlled drugs face a minimum of five years’ imprisonment and five strokes of the cane. There are stiffer penalties for those who re-offend or sell to young or vulnerable people.

CNB will also be empowered to subject NPS abusers to supervision, commit them to a drug rehabilitation centre for treatment and rehabilitation or charge them in court, the authority stated.



According to CNB, there has been a rapid increase in the number, type and availability of NPS across the globe.



It added that many of these substances have been reported to have no legitimate medical use, and their abuse has been linked to adverse physical and psychological reactions such as paranoia, seizures, hallucinations and even death.