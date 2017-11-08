COE premiums close higher in latest bidding exercise

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums closed higher in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Nov 8).

For Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, premiums closed at S$47,112, up from S$41,617 in the last exercise.



Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B rose to S$57,414 from S$49,996.



Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, rose to S$57,000 from S$52,000.



Motorcycle premiums closed at S$5,502, up from S$4,903 in the last exercise.



COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, rose to S$58,036 from S$$51,890 in the previous bidding exercise.



A total of 7,870 bids was received, with a quota of 4,334 COEs available.

The Land Transport Authority had announced last month that Singapore's vehicle growth rate will be cut to zero, down from 0.25 per cent, for all private passenger cars (Categories A and B) and motorcycles (Category D). The change will take effect from February next year.

With this move, experts Channel NewsAsia spoke with said they expected COE premiums to go up.