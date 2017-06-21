COE premiums close lower for all categories in latest bidding exercise

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums ended lower for all categories in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Jun 21).

Premiums for commercial vehicles, which include vans, trucks and buses, fell from S$38,501 to S$36,879.

Category A premiums - for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp - closed at S$42,801, down from S$45,201 two weeks ago.

For larger and more powerful cars under Category B, premiums closed at S$47,501, down from S$50,110.

Open category COEs, which can be used for all vehicle types – except motorcycles – but are mainly used for big cars, closed at S$48,001, down from S$50,526.

Motorcycle premiums came in at S$6,001, down from S$6,101.

A total of 7,934 bids were received in this round of bidding, with a quota of 5,325 COEs available.