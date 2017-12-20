COE premiums close mixed in last bidding exercise of 2017

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums closed mixed in the last bidding exercise of the year on Wednesday (Dec 20).



For Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, premiums closed at S$38,200, down from S$42,339 in the last exercise.



Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B fell to S$47,002 from S$53,711.



Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, fell to S$48,011 from S$54,334.



Motorcycle premiums closed at S$7,501, up from S$6,552 in the last exercise.



COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, rose to S$45,112 from S$$42,000 in the previous bidding exercise.



A total of 5,832 bids was received, with a quota of 4,352 COEs available.

