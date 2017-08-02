COE premiums close mixed in latest bidding exercise

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums closed mixed in the latest bidding exercise on Thursday (Aug 10).



Category A premiums - for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp - closed at S$46,778, up from S$44,002 in the last bidding exercise.

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B closed at S$53,711, up from S$50,001.



Open category COEs closed at S$52,751, up from S$50,101. These COEs can be used for all vehicle types except motorcycles, but are mainly used for large cars.



Premiums for commercial vehicles came in at S$42,801, down slightly from S$42,809.



Motorcycle premiums closed at S$5,701, down from S$5,851 in the previous bidding exercise.



Advertisement

Advertisement

A total of 6,824 bids was received, with a quota of 4,678 COEs available.