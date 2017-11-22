COE premiums close mixed in latest bidding exercise

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums closed mixed in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Nov 22).



For Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, premiums closed at S$46,791, down from S$47,112 in the last exercise.



Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B fell to S$57,390 from S$57,414.



Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, rose to S$57,501 from S$57,000.



Motorcycle premiums closed at S$5,992, up from S$5,502 in the last exercise.



COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, fell to S$57,701 from S$$58,036 in the previous bidding exercise.



A total of 6,802 bids was received, with a quota of 4,367 COEs available.