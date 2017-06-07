COE premiums close mostly lower in latest bidding exercise

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums ended mostly lower in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Jun 7).

Premiums for commercial vehicles, which include vans, trucks and buses, were the only category that increased, rising from S$30,600 to S$38,501 on Wednesday.

Category A premiums - for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp - closed at S$45,201, down from S$46,489 two weeks ago.

For larger and more powerful cars under Category B, premiums closed at S$50,110, down from S$53,001.

Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but are mainly used for big cars, closed at S$50,526, down from S$52,000.

Motorcycle premiums remained unchanged at S$6,101.

A total of 7,757 bids were received in this round of bidding, with a quota of 5,318 COEs available.