COE premiums close mostly lower in latest bidding exercise

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums closed mostly lower in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Dec 6).

For Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, premiums closed at S$42,339, down from S$46,791 in the last exercise.

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B fell to S$53,711 from S$57,390.

Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, fell to S$54,334 from S$57,501.

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$6,552, up from S$5,992 in the last exercise.

COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, fell to S$42,000 from S$$57,701 in the previous bidding exercise.

A total of 6,039 bids was received, with a quota of 4,398 COEs available.