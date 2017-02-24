COE premiums end higher in latest bidding exercise

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums ended higher across the board on Friday (Feb 24), including premiums for motorcycles which were up from S$6,412 to S$6,801.

This is the first bidding exercise since a new tiered tax system for motorcycles was announced during Monday's Budget statement, which makes it more expensive to purchase high-end motorbikes.

In addition, it was announced that COEs from deregistered motorcycles will no longer contribute to the quota in the Open Category, which is typically used for bigger cars even though it can be used for any vehicle type.

For cars, premiums in Category A - meant for vehicles up to 1,600cc and 130bhp - closed at S$49,430 on Friday, up from S$48,401 in the previous bidding exercise.

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B closed at S$50,621, up from S$48,209 two weeks ago.

In the Open Category, premiums went up to S$51,000, compared to S$48,556 in the previous bidding exercise.

COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, rose to S$49,810 from S$48,901 in the last exercise.