COE premiums for cars end lower in latest bidding exercise

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums for cars ended lower on Wednesday (Feb 8), the first bidding exercise since the bigger supply for the February to April period was announced.

Category A premiums - for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp - closed at S$48,401, down from S$50,889 in the previous bidding exercise.

The biggest drop was for larger and more powerful cars in Category B. Premiums closed at S$48,209, down by S$4,598 from two weeks ago.



Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but are mainly used for big cars, closed at S$48,556, down from S$52,600.



Motorcycle premiums closed at S$6,412, higher than the S$6,052 in the last exercise.



COEs for commercial vehicles, which includes goods vehicles and buses, rose to S$48,901 from S$47,001 in the last exercise.



A total of 6,081 bids were received in this round of bidding, with a quota of 4,426 COEs available.

Figures released by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) last month showed that for the February to April period, there are 26,391 COEs available, an increase of 8.9 per cent from the previous quarter.