COE premiums for motorcycles break record again

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums ended mostly higher in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Mar 29).

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$8,081, a record high compared to the S$7,483 in the last exercise.



COE prices for cars went up as well. Category A premiums - for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp - closed at S$51,765, up from S$50,789 in the previous bidding exercise.



Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B saw a rise, closing at S$54,000, up from S$53,300 last month.



Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but are mainly used for big cars, closed at S$54,501, up from S$53,001.



COEs for commercial vehicles, which includes goods vehicles and buses, fell to S$47,036 from S$49,002 in the last exercise.



A total of 6,529 bids were received in this round of bidding, with a quota of 4,471 COEs available.