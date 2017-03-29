COE premiums for motorcycles break record again
Motorcycle premiums closed at S$8,081, higher than the S$7,483 in the last bidding exercise.
- Posted 29 Mar 2017 16:07
- Updated 29 Mar 2017 16:10
SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums ended mostly higher in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Mar 29).
Motorcycle premiums closed at S$8,081, a record high compared to the S$7,483 in the last exercise.
COE prices for cars went up as well. Category A premiums - for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp - closed at S$51,765, up from S$50,789 in the previous bidding exercise.
Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B saw a rise, closing at S$54,000, up from S$53,300 last month.
Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but are mainly used for big cars, closed at S$54,501, up from S$53,001.
COEs for commercial vehicles, which includes goods vehicles and buses, fell to S$47,036 from S$49,002 in the last exercise.
A total of 6,529 bids were received in this round of bidding, with a quota of 4,471 COEs available.
- CNA/kk