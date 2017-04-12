COE premiums for motorcycles dip after hitting record high

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums ended mostly higher in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Apr 12).

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$7,589, after hitting a record high of S$8,081 in the last exercise.

COE prices for cars went up as well. Category A premiums - for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp - closed at S$52,000, up from S$51,765 in the previous bidding exercise.

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B saw a rise, closing at S$54,405, up from S$54,000 in the previous exercise.

Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but are mainly used for big cars, closed at S$54,556, slightly higher than the premiums in the last exercise, at S$54,501

COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, fell to S$45,906 from S$47,036 in the last exercise.

A total of 6,037 bids were received in this round of bidding, with a quota of 4,431 COEs available.