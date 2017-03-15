COE premiums for motorcycles hit record high

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums ended mostly higher in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Mar 15), with the premiums for motorcycles hitting a record high.



Motorcycle premiums closed at S$7,483, higher than the S$6,801 in the last exercise and topping the previous high of S$6,889 last January by almost S$600.

A new tiered tax system for motorcycles was announced during the Budget statement last month, making it more expensive to purchase high-end motorbikes.

COE prices for cars went up as well. Category A premiums - for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp - closed at S$50,789, up from S$49,430 in the previous bidding exercise.



Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B saw the biggest increase, closing at S$53,300, up from S$50,621 last month.



Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but are mainly used for big cars, closed at S$53,001, up from S$51,000.

COEs for commercial vehicles, which includes goods vehicles and buses, fell to S$49,002 from S$49,810 in the last exercise.



A total of 7,013 bids were received in this round of bidding, with a quota of 4,452 COEs available.