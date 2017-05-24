COE premiums mostly lower in latest bidding exercise

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums ended mostly lower in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (May 24).



For commercial vehicles, which include vans, trucks and buses, premiums rose from S$26,029 to S$30,600. It was the only category which saw an increase.

Premiums in Category A - for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp - saw the largest fall this tender, closing at S$46,489, down from S$51,106 a fortnight ago.

For larger and more powerful cars under Category B, premiums closed at S$53,001, down from S$55,414.

Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but are mainly used for big cars, closed at S$52,000, down from S$55,000.

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$6,101 dipping from S$6,301 in the last exercise.

A total of 8,151 bids were received in this round of bidding, with a quota of 5,338 COEs available.

This is the second tender for the May to July period which has 20 per cent more COEs available, compared with the previous quarter.