COE prices down; motorcycle premiums hit 3.5-year low

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) prices closed lower across the board in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Aug 23), with premiums for motorcycles hitting a three-and-a-half year low.

COEs for motorcycles closed at S$3,512 - its lowest since February 2014. Premiums for the category closed at S$5,701 in the last exercise.

COEs for Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, closed at S$42,900, down from S$$46,778 in the last exercise.



Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B fell to S$$51,000 from S$$53,711.



Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, fell to S$50,000 from S$52,751.

COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, fell to S$42,004 from S$42,801 in the previous bidding exercise.

