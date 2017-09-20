COE prices end higher across the board in latest bidding exercise

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) prices closed higher across all categories in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Sep 20).



The largest increase was for Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp. Premiums closed at S$42,902, up from the seven-year low of S$36,001 in the last exercise.

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B also went up - from S$49,000 to S$49,189.

Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, rose to S$49,012 from S$48,005.



COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, closed at S$46,890, up from S$43,002 in the previous bidding exercise.



COEs for motorcycles closed at S$5,501, up marginally from S$5,402 two weeks ago.

Advertisement