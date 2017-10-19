COE prices end mixed in latest bidding exercise

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums closed mixed in the latest bidding exercise on Thursday (Oct 19).

For Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, premiums closed at S$41,617, down from S$41,761 in the last exercise.



Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B rose to S$49,996 from S$48,109.



Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, rose to S$52,000 from S$49,000.



Motorcycle premiums closed at S$4,903, down from S$5,010 in the last exercise.



COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, rose to S$51,890 from S$$48,902 in the previous bidding exercise.



A total of 6,216 bids was received, with a quota of 4,565 COEs available.